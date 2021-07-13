Victory in opening match of league campaign for Boston Tennis Club Mixed Firsts

Boston Tennis Club news.

Boston Tennis Club’s first match in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Mixed Doubles League saw the Firsts defeat David Lloyd, Lincoln in a very good match.

Alice Gamman with Lucas East and Victoria Beardsley with Matthew Gedney - captained by Emma Mastin - won 3-1.

In the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League, Boston Ladies’ Seconds beat Appleby Frodingham in Division Two on Sunday.

Victoria Beardsley, Rachel Hawkesworth, Linda Barrow and Rachel Gedney won 3-1.

Also competing in Division Two are Boston Thirds, who saw Sue Burnett, Poppy Gibbons, Rachel Hawkesworth and Helen Duckett defeat Woodhall Spa 3-1.

There was also a win over Woodhall Spa Seconds for Boston Ladies’ Fourths in Division Three of the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League.

The score of 4-0 belies the closeness of the match and that three of the rubbers were third set tie-breaks won by the Boston team of Hilary Calvert, Anne Wallhead, Lesley Gibbons and Claire Smith.

The Ladies’ Sevenths, competing in Division Four South had a 3-1 win over Sleaford on Sunday.

The team was Margaret Wright, Helen Cook, Maria Stoyanova and Mary Smura.

Boston Men’s Firsts and Seconds, playing in Division Two of the league, have both played teams from Bourne.