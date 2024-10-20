Waterlogged pitch thwarts Boston Town's FA Vase tie

By Simon Ashberry
Contributor
Published 20th Oct 2024, 06:07 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 10:48 BST
Boston Town will make a second attempt to play their home FA Vase tie against Atherstone.

The original 1st round game was called off after overnight rain left standing water at one end of the pitch.

The rearranged game will take place at the Mortgages For You Stadium on Saturday (26 October), kick-off 3pm.

The home league game against Belper United scheduled for that day will now be rearranged.

Lori Borbely is taking temporary charge of Boston Town - photo (c) Joshua HallamLori Borbely is taking temporary charge of Boston Town - photo (c) Joshua Hallam
Lori Borbely is taking temporary charge of Boston Town - photo (c) Joshua Hallam

Veteran player and coach Lori Borbely is in termporary charge of the Poachers after Martyn Bunce stepped down as manager to retire from football.

Town are due to return to league action on Tuesday (22 October) when they travel to Wisbech, kick-off 7.45pm.

