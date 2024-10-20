Waterlogged pitch thwarts Boston Town's FA Vase tie
The original 1st round game was called off after overnight rain left standing water at one end of the pitch.
The rearranged game will take place at the Mortgages For You Stadium on Saturday (26 October), kick-off 3pm.
The home league game against Belper United scheduled for that day will now be rearranged.
Veteran player and coach Lori Borbely is in termporary charge of the Poachers after Martyn Bunce stepped down as manager to retire from football.
Town are due to return to league action on Tuesday (22 October) when they travel to Wisbech, kick-off 7.45pm.