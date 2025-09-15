West Lindsey Leisure Centre holds bowls event

Open day at West Lindsey Leisure Centre

West Lindsey Leisure Centre recently held a Wellbeing and Sporting event and Riverside Indoor Bowls were there.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This allowed us to highlight the benefits of Indoor and Outdoor Bowls. Many of our members choose to play both. In West Lindsey there are many different indoor/outdoor leagues for players to join.

Bowls is played for challenge and competition, personal enjoyment, activity and the pleasure of spending time with like-minded people for social interaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowls has many benefits including it being a low impact therapeutic form of exercise which improves muscle strength and health professionals recommend playing bowls, particularly for older people.

Continuing our fight to return Indoor Bowls to West Lindsey

During a game the player will walk 6/10ths of a mile, do lunges, squats, and possibly standing for up to 2 hours.

As a precision sport Bowls also involves an element of problem-solving skills and helps improve hand-eye coordination for all age groups, including those who are visually impaired, handicapped and wheelchair users.

Health professionals recommend bowls for those who have undergone heart surgery and hip and knee replacements. Nationally it is increasingly played by the younger generation proving it is not “An Old Man’s Game”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition Bowls also increases mental alertness, improves confidence, teaches self – discipline, enhances mental wellbeing and community connection. Being part of a team gives a sense of belonging, gives self-esteem and enables a person to meet others from all walks of life.

Any newcomers to the area interested in joining us to help keep active and socially involved, can email us at [email protected] and also join our Facebook page Riverside Indoor Bowls Gainsborough.

It was great to meet our supportive members ant the event together with incoming residents wanting to know more about starting to play Indoor Bowls and we were delighted to find a continuous interest throughout the day.

With continuing development of Gainsborough through house building developments an indoor Bowls Hall would be a key attraction to newcomers.

We continue to work with WLDC Councillors and Council Officers on the need.