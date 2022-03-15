No Caption ABCDE EMN-220314-102510001

Woodhall Wheelers Community Cycling Club is embarking on a 100km bike ride on Saturday (March 19) to raise funds for the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal.

Starting from Jubilee Park Café, Woodhall Spa, at 9am, the epic route will see the riders take on two laps of the area.

The first lap, 24 miles, takes riders west from Woodhall Spa across the fens to Blankney and Rowston before returning to Woodhall for a coffee and cake stop at Woodlands Café.

The second lap, 38 miles, heads north west into the Wolds climbing up to Fulletby, down into and up from Belchford to Bluestone Heath where there are fabulous views to be enjoyed.

The next stop is at the Post & Pantry in Donington on Bain where riders will be able to recuperate before the final leg back to Woodhall Spa.

Club secretary Richard Sanderson said: “Woodhall Wheelers decided at short notice in response to the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Ukraine to raise funds through a cycling challenge. “We wanted the challenge to be robust yet achievable by as many riders as possible and designed the route accordingly. The ride is being supported by the owner of Woodlands and she is arranging for a cake to be decorated in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine.

“We are appreciative of the support from the owners of the Post & Pantry who have agreed to extend their opening hours to accommodate our ride.

“We hope people and organisations will be able to recognise our challenge and show their support by making a donation to the DEC appeal.”

The Woodhall Wheelers are appealing to anyone who wants to join in their epic bike ride to get in touch.

Entry is £15, which includes £5 towards a cake from the Woodlands Cafe, and the remaining £10 will go to the DEC appeal.

To make a donation to the Woodhall Wheelers’s epic challenge, or to pay your £15 to join in the challenge, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/woodhallwheelers22 or email [email protected]

You can keep up to date with the Wheelers’ progress on Saturday by visiting the website at ridewithgps.com/routes/38716839

Woodhall Wheelers Community Cycling Club meets four times a week with social rides on Tuesday and Saturday – these rides are typically around 25 miles at an easy pace.

Richard said that the club policy is that they leave together and return together – nobody gets left behind.

Club rides are on Thursdays and Saturdays and are usually 30 to 40 miles at a more energetic pace.

Details of all the Woodhall Wheelers’ rides, including café stops, can be found in the ride diary posted on the club website.