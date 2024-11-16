Wheelie Able Doubles Box League begins at Sleaford Tennis Club
This is a mixed doubles competition with a twist where one player is in a wheelchair and the other is ambulant.
The brainchild of Neil Rossiter, himself a wheelchair player, Sleaford Tennis Club have taken a concept, initially begun at the Club, and ‘gone on the road’ to other clubs around the county.
Two years ago Neil introduced the idea of the Richard Edgley Challenge in memory of Richard, a Tennis Coach in Lincolnshire, who strongly believed in Tennis for Everyone. Disabilities of any kind should not be a barrier to our sport.
Our first competition took place at Louth Tennis and Sports Centre where 18 players participated in the competition with each pairing consisting of a wheelchair player and an ambulant player.
There were some extremely hard fought matches and the whole afternoon proved a resounding success for all involved.
Neil Rossiter, competition organiser and wheelchair player/coach said: “All so proud that Richard’s vision is still strong in our players. I believe that this afternoon was the true meaning of Fully Inclusive tennis, that proved to be so enjoyable for every player. But Richard had the right term from the beginning as he always said “It’s Only Tennis”.
More sessions will follow on a monthly basis with the next being held at Boston in mid- December.