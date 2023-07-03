With Wimbledon in full swing, tennis has reached fever pitch at Gainsborough Town Tennis Club and last weekend saw the staging of two tournaments.

The annual Ladies Doubles Tournament had 20 ladies enjoyed a morning of tournament tennis held in memory of late member, June Wright, with funds donated to the Heart Foundation.

Winner of the tournament was Claire Parker, of Gainsborough, who received her trophy from chairman Phil Green.

The annual Mike Pickles Mixed Doubles tournament followed.

Players from as far afield as Newark and Grantham enjoyed an afternoon of competitive tennis with rotating partners.

The men’s cup winner was J.J. from Lincoln and there was a second win for Claire Parker, who won the Barry HodgsonTtrophy for highest placed lady in the tournament.

This month, the club are hosting visits from schoolchildren and their teachers from local schools, who will receive free coaching from resident coach Adonis Worden-Pounds.

For the energetic, the club are offering cardio tennis. There is also a free tennis coaching session for new members joining the club.

With three hard courts and three grass courts, the tennis calendar at the club is always busy with social tennis, league matches, coaching and tournaments.