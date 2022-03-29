Winning start for Boston Tennis Club in LTA Premier competition

Boston's under 18s.

The LTA Premier Team Tennis began on Saturday with Boston Tennis Club competing in both the boys’ and girls’ sections.

Both had home contests in the LTA Premier 18 and under Leagues as the girls hosted Stratford upon Avon and the boys played a team from Oadby, Leicestershire.

Both matches were very close with one winning result going to Boston and the other to Stratford upon Avon.

The boys’ team – Seth Briggs-William, Will Cheer, Joshua Coghlan and Hayden Bingham – stood 3 -1 up after the singles round with one of the three rubbers won in a tight third-set tie-break.

The two doubles went to the Championship third set tie-break and the Boston pairs won both giving them a welcome 5-1 start to the season.

The girls – Poppy Gibbons, Emily Stukins, Yasmin Everitt and Lois Boothby - nearly secured a 2-2 scoreline after the singles had been completed but one of the singles slipped away on yet another tie-break third set, and the team went in to the doubles round 1-3 down.

The doubles were close but were both won by Stratford Upon Avon in a 1-5 result to the opposition.

It was the turn of the reds in the last of the Lincolnshire Winter Indoor Mini Leagues on Sunday.

There was yet again some good play from the Boston players, Olly Clubb, William Clubb, Alfie Broughton, Archie Wright and Lena Banucha.