Wins for NT Shaw and Louth Travel Centre in Louth Snooker League

Dales Poultry & Game will head into the New year with a five points lead having played two games less.

NT Shaw of Louth have joined Saltfleetby Snooker Club in second place after beating them 7-5 in their recent encounter in the Louth Snooker League.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts accelerated into a good early lead with wins from both Kyle Gooderham and Hayden Gavey and they were eyeing up a big result to dump their opponents in third, but Eric Watkins with a couple of 25 break started to turn the tide and try as the did the visitors just failed to complete the comeback and they went down to a narrow defeat.

Louth Travel Centre were one side who did fightback well to earn a victory when they edged out PH Mountain Corrugated Ltd 7-5, The away outfit have been on a decent run just recently and that looked set to continue when George Frame put them in front, The hosts have been grounded lately regarding wins but they boosted their hopes up when Joe Rennie drew them level and they saved the best for last as Gary Skipworth ran in two superb breaks of 66 & 51 to deservedly wrap up the result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unless there's a massive collapse in form it's hard to see Dales Poultry & Game not retaining the title this season after their 7-5 home win over Kitchen Solutions keeps them five points clear having played two matches less, The visitors put up a right old fight in a bid to upset the odds but once Gary Brown had shot the leading hosts in front they shut up shop and yet another business like win was chalked up.

G.Fawcett Property Maintenance and 8 Ballers showed some early festive spirit towards each other when they played out a 6-6 draw, Tom Evison broke the deadlock for the hosts midway through the match but unfortunately it was a short lived lead because John Stynes replied for the visitors who will be delighted to know that this scoreline sees them move off the bottom.

League Table

Dales Poultry & Game 12-92

Saltfleetby Snooker Club 14-87

NT Shaw of Louth 14-87

Louth Travel Centre 14-86

PH Mountain Corrugated Ltd 14-83

Sibjon Builders 13-79

Kitchen Solutions 13-79

G.Fawcett Property Maintenance 14-78

8 Ballers 13-70

Louth Volksworld 13-68

Breaks - G.Skipworth 66-51, L.Blanchard 31, S.Howsam 26, E.Watkins 25-25, C.Stynes 25, J.Keefe 25, S.Jenkins 24, A.Varcoe 24, J.Stynes 22-20, J.Rennie 22.