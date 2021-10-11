Winter League action for Boston Tennis Club sees seconds edge out firsts

Tennis news.

Four of Boston Tennis Club’s men’s teams competed in the LTA National Winter League Lincolnshire 2021 this weekend.

Boston firsts – Will Cheer and Max Jones - met the seconds’ Seth Briggs-Williams and Hayden Bingham.

For the seconds it was a good start to the season with a 2-1 result.

Boston fifths were away at Rustons seconds.

A difficult fixture for the team of Rob Griffiths and David Dunlop saw them beaten 3-0.

Boston men’s sixths played Grimsby’s St James seconds in a home fixture and won 2-1.

The team was Robert Bonser and Dylan Baker.

The 10 and under Boston second team had a tough match against St James seconds and missed out on winning any rubbers.

On this occasion playing were Louis Clark and Jonah Stamp.

The under 10 thirds played Eastgate with Jonah joining Nataniel Szymiczek.

It was a close match with two third set tie-breaks which Boston just missed out on.

Sunday saw Boston Tennis Club host matches involving players aged from four to 70 at the Sleaford Road venue.

In the under eights Lincolnshire Winter League, representing Boston in Division One were Keita Cica, James Blythe, Aryan Solanki and Rohan Rambani, who beat Grantham firsts 18-14 and St James firsts 20-12.

In Division Two, the seconds’ Oliver Clubb, Lottie Cook, Freddie Cook and Archie Wright drew 8-8 with Eastgate, beat Grantham Seconds 10-6, lost 12-4 to Louth Indoor and beat Woodhall Spa 14-2.

In the Senior Lincolnshire Doubles, Boston ladies’ thirds - Judith Walker, Margaret Wright, Claire Smith and Mary Smura - won 5-3 at Tealby.

Boston men’s thirds met the fourths, Chris Cook, David Makins, Andy Clamp and Phil Cosgriff drawing 2-2 with Richard Cozens, Robert Bonser, Zafar Khan and Terry Mastin.