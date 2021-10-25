Winter League success for Boston Tennis Club

Boston Tennis Club.

Matches in the LTA National Lincolnshire Winter League continued at the weekend with fixtures for Boston Tennis Club’s Men’s second and fifth teams.

The seconds, playing in Division One, added a further win to their tally.

Up against Grantham the team of Seth Briggs-Williams and Hayden Bingham had a strong 6-0 result.

In Division Two, the fifths had a tough encounter with a team from Appleby Frodingham at home.

The visitors won 6-0 against Rob Griffiths and David Dunlop.

In the 14 and under girls’ Division One there was a win over Grantham for the first team of Poppy Gibbons and Yasmin Everitt and, for the seconds playing Stamford, there was also a conclusive win for Matilda Clark and Emily Pye.

In the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Seniors Winter League there have been two recent matches.

Both Boston second teams have seen action lately. The men’s seconds played against Bourne in a Division One match whilst the ladies’ seconds hosted Horncastle at the weekend in a second division match.