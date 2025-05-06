Woodhall Spa C.C. get the season underway with Lincoln Cup

The high temperatures towards the end of April were especially appreciated, not only by the players but also by the lawns with grass growth boosted and the ground firming up to give excellent playing conditions for the early season.

The traditional curtain-raiser for the competitive players is the Lincoln Cup Weekend which sees players from around the county gather at Woodhall Spa to compete in both Singles and Pairs events.

After the high temperatures in the run up it was, I suppose, typical that temperatures plummeted for the bank holiday weekend and the 15 players who gathered for the Saturday Singles had to dust off sweatshirts and coats that had gone back into the drawer. With 8 rounds of matches to get through event organiser John Cotton did a great job of keeping the matches flowing in order to keep the players on schedule. Soon after lunch the tournament began to take shape.

The 6th round of matches saw the only undefeated players, Dave Braemer (Branston) and Andrew Grant (Woodhall Spa), facing off in a very tight match. The game could have gone either way but with the scores level at 4-4 Andrew snatched hoop 9, just ahead of time, to take the game 5-4.

This left Andrew with his fate in his own hands, needing only to avoid defeat in his last match to take the cup though with several players in close contention there were still 4 potential champions as the last round began. Once again Andrew’s game was very tight but with both players missing runnable chances at hoop 9 the clock was the decider as the game closed out 4-4. So Andrew took the title by ½ point from Tim Barzycki (Pinchbeck) in second, marginally ahead of Dave Braemer (Branston) on hoops run.

Sunday’s Pairs competition was played in even colder conditions but 24 players braved the weather to contest the day. The pairs competition is always harder to predict and so it was this year with many games going against the form book. At the ⅔ point the husband and wife pairing of Andy and Janet Sherwood (Ashby-de-la-Zouch) were the only undefeated couple, but the 5th round of matches saw them facing their closest rivals, the Branston pairing of Dave Braemer and Mike Kaye.

Dave must have had a feeling of deja-vu as another tight game slipped through his fingers by a 5-4 scoreline meaning Andy and Janet secured the trophy with a match to spare. They went on to win their final game too, for a clean sweep on the day, and a popular win for a couple who have supported this event every year since they took up the sport.

Woodhall players will hope that their strong showing in both events bodes well for the exciting season ahead.

If you’d like to find out more come along to Jubilee Park any Sunday afternoon and have a free trial session - we’d love to see you.

1 . Contributed Grey skies weren't stopping anyone Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Janet and Andy Sherwood Collect the pairs trophy Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Head down, eye on the ball! Photo: Submitted