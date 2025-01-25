Young Boston bowlers triumphant at beginner’s tournament

Julie Coulson with the tournament’s runners-up, Yogi Richardson, David Richardson and Malcolm Hilton

The second tournament for new bowlers at Boston Indoor Bowls Club took place last Saturday, with the aim of giving recent starters a taste for playing in a competition.

The overall winners were Bella Hoyles and Jack Hoyles, two talented youngsters, playing with Mick Williamson on 24½ points. One point behind were Malcolm Hilton, Yogi Richardson and David Richardson, both teams having won all three games they played. With two wins and one loss on 19½ points came Maggie Irvine, Alan Sharman and Karl Pick.

The tournament attracted 36 bowlers who’d only started playing indoors in the last three years. Twelve teams of three were randomly selected, each team playing three games of six ends. Winning a game gave the team 4 points, with further points allocated for the number of ends won.

There was plenty of good bowling from these newbies during the tournament which should encourage further participation in day leagues and night leagues at the club during this season and beyond.

Tournament winners Bella and Jack Hoyles and Mick Wiliamson with sponsors Julie and Trevor Coulson

After the latest round of games in the Orchard Health Group First Division of the Evening League, Holland Fen are top on shot aggregate after beating Royal Mail 6-0, with Invaders dropping a point to Hotspurs after winning 5-1.

Holland Fen won two closely contested games 19-14 and 20-14. Invaders won one rink convincingly 36-5. The other rink was competitive throughout, eventually drawn at 15-15, but only after Invaders won the last end by two shots.

IBC are still clear in third place after taking just two points from their close game with A40. Dave Gill’s rink led throughout and won 16-13. Jean Cammack’s A40 rink won 20-14, helped by having a hotshot near the end of the game.

Strollers are fourth after beating Golfers 5-1, winning 32-11 for Paul Flatters and drawing the other rink 14-14 with the better finish.

Parthians are one point behind Strollers having beaten Breakaways 4-2. Keith Nix started well to be 14-0 up, enough to ensure they won 17-10 at the end. Mark Brown’s rink held sway to win 16-13.

Dynamics moved above Nomads into ninth after beating them 6-0, winning their rinks 18-16, after being 7-14 down, and 17-15 in a tight game.

The top two teams in Cammacks Division Two met last week with Optimists winning 5-1 to go four points ahead in the league. Andrew Reeson and Adam Hodgson drew their rink 14-14, while Lucy Allerton’s rink won 17-14.

Burtons beat Phantoms 6-0 to keep pace with the top two teams, Chris Hill winning 21-6 and Dave Allen 13-9.

Vikings moved into fourth after a 6-0 win over Central, with scores of 23-7 on Yogi Richardson’s rink and 22-15 on John Millership’s.

Kingfishers’ better form of late saw them beat Amateurs, five places above them, 4-2, with David Richardson winning 19-13. Mick Greet took the other rink 18-13.

Woodpeckers took all the points from their game against Vectors, with winning scores of 18-9 and 17-12, moving them into seventh.