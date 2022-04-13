Young Boston Tennis Club players compete at Grade 4 tournament

Boston Tennis Club.

The Boston Indoor Grade 4 Tournament took place last week.

Club members featured amongst the competitors and the tournament attracted a lot of interest from many other places.

At the youngest age groups the under 8s, 9s and 10s – Oliver Clubb, William Clubb, Keita Clca, James Blythe and Callum Purdy all played some good tennis.

In the 12s and 14 girls’ events Bonnie Haywood, Matilda Buck, Matilda Clarke and Florence Perowne played and Matilda Buck finished third in the 12s whilst Matilda Clarke finished third in the 14s.

In the 16 boys Ben Rudkin was the runner up and Paul Young finished in third place.

Ben Rudkin won the 18s consolation.

In the same 16 age group for the girls Poppy Gibbons, Bonnie Haywood, Martha Baxter and Matilda Clark competed.

Poppy Gibbons won this event in a hard fought final and Martha came third.

Martha Baxter and Matilda Clarke played in the 18s and Martha Baxter was the runner up of this event.

Florence Baxter was in the ladies’ event and although she lost her first round match to the eventual winner she went on to win the consolation.

There was another good win for the Boston Tennis Club’s men in the LTA’s National Open Regional Division.

The second match of this season and it was away at Nottingham’s Magdala.

The team of Lucas East, Seth Briggs-Williams, Will Cheer and Max Jones finished the singles round in a strong 3-1 position.

The team was able to maintain this lead and importantly added one of the doubles from the doubles round to give the team 8-4 win.

In the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire League the first matches were held at the weekend.

In Division Two of the Ladies Doubles League Boston ladies’ seconds played Boston Ladies third team.

The ladies’ seconds – Charlotte Priestley, Poppy Gibbons, Rachel Gedney and Suzanne Patterson - won this 4-0.

The ladies’ third team was Emily Stukins, Yasmin Everitt, Lois Boothby and Martha Baxter.

In Division Three of this league Boston men’s fourth team were at home to Eastgate 2.