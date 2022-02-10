Young Boston Tennis Club players top their county group

The mini greens were in action this week.

Once again the Green teams were in action in the Lincolnshire Mini Tennis Indoor Leagues.

These 10 and unders competed keenly and Boston A team’s Callum Purdy and James Blythe finished first in their group against St James and Woodhall Spa.

Boston Green B finished fourth in a very tough group including teams from Louth and Lincoln, Nayan Vyas and Sonny Wheatley were the Boston players in this team.

The Bombay Brasserie Daytime Singles League’s top group consists of Jeremy George-Jones, Dylan Baker, Richard Tupper and Pawel Aranin. In the level below, the group has Phil Cosgriff in it along with Chris Mepham, Phillipe Servonat and Richard Walker.

The overall Bombay Brasserie Winter Singles League still has Jeremy George-Jones at the top on 23 points and Phil Cosgriff second on 17 points. Dylan Baker remains in third place on 16 points followed by Richard Tupper and Richard Walker.

Within the Bombay Brasserie Winter Singles Daytime League there is also the category for the most consistent player not featured in Group One. Richard Walker leads this with 61 games won in total with Jenny Murphy currently the runner up, Neil Buck on 54 games and Lesley Addy on 52.

In the main Bombay Brasserie Singles League Pawel Aranin and Dylan Baker join Jeremy George-Jones and Michal Chmielik in the top group.

In the second group Calum McCaig, Nick Morris, David Dunlop and Tom Mecklenburgh have their eyes set looking up to Group One.

In the Ladies Singles League Maria Stoyanova, Jenny Murphy and Rachel Gedney make up Group One, Keeley Pearson, Lesley Addy and Jorga Pick Group Two, whilst Carla Slade, Judith Walker, Lynda Buck and Elaine Hardy are in Group three.