Young Dominic impresses but Boston Town fall to narrow defeat against league leaders

Dominic Chew made a good impression on his debut

A depleted Boston Town side showed plenty of fight despite being beaten 1-0 by Eastwood CFC on Saturday (21 December).

Seventeen-year-old Dominic Chew was drafted into the squad because defenders Richard Ford and Dan Worthington were both suspended.

The Poachers boast the second best defensive record in the United Counties League Premier North, but manager Chris Funnell had to reshuffle his backline, with Mackenzie Burdass and Zane Millar coming in to start.

In a game played on an unfamiliar 3G pitch and with a strong wind howling, Town acquitted themselves admirably.

It was goalless until the 65th minute, with the visitors coming closest to scoring in the first half when they hit the post. But the league leaders, who hadn’t failed to score on their own ground in any game all season, finally broke the deadlock when Terry Hawkridge found the back of the net with a smart half-volley.

Chew came on as a sub for the last 15 minutes and had an impressive first taste of first team football.

Town’s head of youth Luke Goodyear said the young centre back was a great prospect.

“He’s been a figure with our under 23s and it's great to see him taking an opportunity when it presents itself,” said Luke.

The defeat leaves Town eighth in the table, still only four points off the play-offs.

Town: Portas, Burdass (Chew), Millar (Adams), Tate, Hudson, Wilson, Dakin, Maddison, Nuttell, Limb, Bayliss; unused sub: Funnell

On Boxing Day, Boston Town are at home to Sleaford for their final Lincolnshire derby of 2024. Kick-off at the Mortgages For You Stadium is 3pm.

Sleaford have gone 11 games without a victory and will be desperate to get back to winning ways against their local rivals to move away from the relegation zone.

Captain Ford will be missing again for Boston as he still has three matches of his suspension to serve following his sending off at Bourne. Worthington might not be fit either after he suffered a nasty facial injury against Skegness.

The Poachers then start 2025 with another derby, away at Deeping Rangers on 4 January.