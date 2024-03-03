Young Poachers reach semi-final

The young Poachers were away at league favourites Ruston Sports in the tie of the round. Their bright start was undone by a superb long-range strike and the lads felt very hard done by to be a goal down, midway through the first half. Boston dominated the rest of the half but needed Leo Rate’s superb stop to prevent Ruston from making it 2-0 just before the break.In the second half we were playing downhill and got back on level terms quickly with an unstoppable 25-yard strike from Blake Crowfoot. The momentum was all Boston and with 20 minutes to go Ed Atkinson was composed in front of goal to put the Poachers in front. The last 10 minutes were a battle and with a number of the boys nursing injuries, it took a big spirit to see the game out. Every header, tackle and clearance was cheered from the side and finally - after what felt like an eternity - the ref blew.