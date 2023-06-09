Free family show with a 'curious' theme set for Lincolnshire village this weekend

The annual event returns on Sunday, June 11, from 10am to 5pm in the playing field off Church Road.
Attractions and entertainment this year will include a fly-past by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, pony rides, a display of classic cars and vintage tractors, children’s rides, fancy dress, crafts and food stalls, ‘light entertainment’ and more.
Animal lovers can also take part in or watch a fun dog show, and a ‘small animal show’.
Admission is free.
Residents who live nearby are asked to walk to the event, if they are able to, to reduce parking around the site.