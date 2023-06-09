Free family show with a 'curious' theme set for Lincolnshire village this weekend

An ‘Alice in Wonderland’ theme is set to provide a fun atmosphere for families at this year’s Friskney Show.

​The annual event returns on Sunday, June 11, from 10am to 5pm in the playing field off Church Road.

Attractions and entertainment this year will include a fly-past by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, pony rides, a display of classic cars and vintage tractors, children’s rides, fancy dress, crafts and food stalls, ‘light entertainment’ and more.

Animal lovers can also take part in or watch a fun dog show, and a ‘small animal show’.

Admission is free.