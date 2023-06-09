Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Free family show with a 'curious' theme set for Lincolnshire village this weekend

An ‘Alice in Wonderland’ theme is set to provide a fun atmosphere for families at this year’s Friskney Show.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Jun 2023, 17:03 BST
Friskney Playing Field, as viewed from Church Road. Image: GoogleFriskney Playing Field, as viewed from Church Road. Image: Google
Friskney Playing Field, as viewed from Church Road. Image: Google

​The annual event returns on Sunday, June 11, from 10am to 5pm in the playing field off Church Road.

Attractions and entertainment this year will include a fly-past by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, pony rides, a display of classic cars and vintage tractors, children’s rides, fancy dress, crafts and food stalls, ‘light entertainment’ and more.

Animal lovers can also take part in or watch a fun dog show, and a ‘small animal show’.

Most Popular

Admission is free.

Residents who live nearby are asked to walk to the event, if they are able to, to reduce parking around the site.

Related topics:LincolnshireResidents