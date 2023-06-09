Register
A Padding Bear scarecrow

In Pictures: Creative, cute and creepy scarecrows make a return to Lincolnshire village

The winner of the competition will be decided at Friskney Show tomorrow (Saturday)
By Gemma Gadd
Published 9th Jun 2023, 17:01 BST

Scarecrows have made a return to Friskney – with villagers creating cute, curious and creepy figures for the annual contest.

From Paddington Bear, to witches and Mad Hatters – there is a variety to spot around the village.

Local school children even got involved, creating several for display at the front of their school.

Darren Round, who organises the scarecrow competition, sent us these photos of some of this year’s entries. Who’s your favourite?

Friskney Show takes place from 10am at the field adjacent to the village hall. This years’ theme will be Alice in Wonderland.

A curious 'farmer' scarecrow stops to take a drink in Friskney.

1. A Boozy Farmer

A curious 'farmer' scarecrow stops to take a drink in Friskney. Photo: Image supplied

A 'dancer' scarecrow made by school children for this year's competition.

2. Feeling deflated?

A 'dancer' scarecrow made by school children for this year's competition. Photo: Image supplied

A Wizard of Oz inspired creation

3. Follow the yellow brick road...

A Wizard of Oz inspired creation Photo: Image supplied

A tennis player scarecrow takes a rest on a bench

4. New Balls Please

A tennis player scarecrow takes a rest on a bench Photo: Image supplied

