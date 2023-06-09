TEN YEARS AGO: Four from the archives - Caistor, Louth, Withern and Woodhall Spa

Here are four photos that appeared in our papers 10 years ago – one from the Horncastle News, one from the Louth Leader, one from the Market Rasen Mail and one from the Skegness Standard.
Can you spot a familiar face among the groups?
1. Caistor
The cast of The Brain at Caistor Yarborough Academy 10 years ago. Year 11 performing arts students at the academy chose to focus on the brain for their final devised piece of drama in their BTEC acting course. Preparations for the performance included studying medical and historical research, reading accounts of people affected by dementia, and learning about hypnosis and brainwashing. Photo: Linda Oxley
2. Louth
This group formed part of the Louth Leader's latest Big Night Out feature 10 years ago. Photo: Louth Leader
3. Withern
St Margaret’s School, Withern, played host to Alford-based author Hazel Reeves 10 years ago. Hazel had penned a series of stories to inspire and celebrate austistic children. Photo: John Crossland
4. Woodhall Spa
Pupils at St Hugh's Primary School, in Woodhall Spa, marked VE Day 10 years ago by getting into period dress and holding a street party. Photo: John Aron