A52 closed for 'a few hours' near Boston after single-vehicle collision involving lorry
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The A52 has been closed near Boston following a single-vehicle collision involving a lorry, Lincolnshire Police has said.
A short while ago, the force said the road at Benington will be closed for ‘a few hours’ as a result of the incident.
“The driver sustained injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution,” a spokesman continued, adding: “There will be delays in the area.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.