A52 closed for 'a few hours' near Boston after single-vehicle collision involving lorry

The A52 has been closed near Boston following a single-vehicle collision involving a lorry, Lincolnshire Police has said.

A short while ago, the force said the road at Benington will be closed for ‘a few hours’ as a result of the incident.

“The driver sustained injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution,” a spokesman continued, adding: “There will be delays in the area.”