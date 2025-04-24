A52 closed for 'a few hours' near Boston after single-vehicle collision involving lorry

By David Seymour
Published 24th Apr 2025, 09:45 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 09:49 BST
The A52 has been closed near Boston following a single-vehicle collision involving a lorry, Lincolnshire Police has said.

A short while ago, the force said the road at Benington will be closed for ‘a few hours’ as a result of the incident.

“The driver sustained injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution,” a spokesman continued, adding: “There will be delays in the area.”

