Active and sustainable travel ideas offered at Sleaford event

Sleaford Climate Action Network is teaming up with North Kesteven District Council to educate more people to make greener transport choices to help save the planet at TravelLight 2025.

Set to take place in the Market Place in Sleaford on Saturday May 17 from 10am to 2pm, the event will feature a range of activities and lots of information about the benefits of active and sustainable travel.

Active Travel means leaving the car at home and instead walking and cycling to your destination. And for longer distances using buses and trains is seen as more sustainable and better for the planet than always using cars.

On Saturday you will be able to try different types of bikes and accessible cycles, and there will be fun pedal powered activities, including the Cycle Circle. Cycle the pedal-powered Scalextric, bubble machine or smoothie maker!

If your bike needs fixing bring it along to the event and Dan and Martin the Bike Repairers will be able to help get you cycling again and they will also be sharing some bike fixing skills.

There will be information from ‘Cycling UK’, and ‘Love to Ride’, and Hill Holt Wood and Co-Op Well Being Walks will be on hand to talk about how you can enjoy local walks in the area.

Information on local bus and rail services will be provided by Lincolnshire County Council and ‘Railfuture’. For children under 10, Rhubarb Theatre, will be telling the fascinating story of a very special walk. There will be three performances at 10.30am, 12noon and 1.30pm, so if you have youngsters this is something not to miss.

Les from Sleaford Climate Action says: “Active Travel brings so many benefits to our lives. Walking and cycling is good for our health and well-being, especially if it takes us into the countryside. It’s great for our communities too, reducing traffic congestion, making our roads safer, improving air quality and reducing pressure on our health services. And, by leaving the car at home we’re helping to look after the planet.”