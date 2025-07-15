Autism Friendly Award given to rail company for Skegness to Nottingham line

A regional rail company has been honoured for its efforts to make the Skegness to Nottingham line more accessible and inclusive for autistic people and their families.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) has achieved the Autism Friendly Award for the route.

The accreditation is presented by the National Autistic Society and aims to, in the words of the charity, ‘support customer-facing organisations to provide an autism-friendly environment and inclusive customer service’.

EMR has been working with the National Autistic Society to make public transport more autism-friendly.

In partnership with the charity, the company has been undertaking Autism Champions training.

This specialist programme equips selected staff with the knowledge and resources to deliver autism awareness workshops to colleagues across the organisation, with the goal of building understanding, breaking down barriers, and fostering a more supportive environment for autistic customers.

The training was part of a wider Department for Transport-funded project designed to reduce social isolation and improve the experience of public transport for autistic people.

As a result of this work, EMR achieved the Autism Friendly Award for the Skegness to Nottingham line.

The impact of this initiative is already being felt by customers, the company says.

Nick, a regular traveller, shared how he was supported by EMR guard Becky Parkhouse on a recent journey.

Becky noticed that Nick was overwhelmed, checked to see if he was okay, and made sure he did not miss his stop.

Nick said: “Becky was so kind and really made me feel less anxious as I made a journey from my hometown to London.”

Becky said: “I personally don’t feel I did anything that any of my colleagues wouldn’t have done. It is an important part of our role to always remain vigilant. This includes keeping an eye out for any vulnerable or distressed passengers who may require assistance, and offering support where required.

“It gives me great job satisfaction to know my approach had such a positive impact and Nick felt supported – which hopefully made his journey just that little bit more enjoyable.”

Philippa Cresswell, customer experience director at EMR, said: “We understand that small gestures of support can have a big impact on autistic people and a little understanding can go a long way.

“It’s encouraging to see how the training our staff have received is already making a difference, with colleagues like Becky helping passengers feel more comfortable and supported on their journeys.”

Christine Flintoft-Smith, head of autism accreditation and projects at the National Autistic Society, said: “Travelling on public transport can be challenging for autistic people and their families due to uncertainty, difficult sensory environments, inaccessible information, and a lack of understanding about autism.

“It’s so important for transport companies like East Midlands Railway to show up for autistic people and their families by taking steps to better support autistic passengers, so they can make comfortable journeys and improve their quality of life.”