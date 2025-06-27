Concert-goers offered ‘coldplay day tickets’ for early-bird extra value way to get to venue

Matt Cranwell

Lincolnshire bus operator, Stagecoach East Midlands, is offering early-birds the chance to claim an extra great value way to get to and from the venue for two of the biggest concert dates in the region’s history.

One of the world’s biggest bands, Coldplay will play at Craven Park, in Hull, on Monday 18 August and Tuesday 19 August as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour – the only UK dates on their tour other than Wembley in London.

Stagecoach East Midlands is offering special ‘Coldplay Day Tickets’ for just £6, if you buy on the Stagecoach App before 31 July. After that date, the regular price will be £9.

Stagecoach are planning to operate buses to quickly and easily move concert-goers to and from the events. A shuttle service “Yellow” will run between Hull Interchange and Preston Road for Craven Park, operating at frequent intervals between 3.00pm and 7.00pm. Then, following the event, from 10.00pm, the same service will take people back to Hull City Centre. More details will follow leading up to the event.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “We know what important events these are for the city of Hull and wider afield – people will be traveling from all around the region, and beyond, so we want to make sure that everyone can get to and from the venue easily and at great value.

“We always want to do the right thing to meet the travel needs of local people, so we will be pulling out all the stops to provide an outstanding service – and now is your opportunity to make sure that you can jump on board at the best value price.

“Many of our team, throughout the Stagecoach East Midlands operation, are big Coldplay fans, so we are proud and excited to play our part in making these great events for our city and region.”

-- To find out more about local bus routes and services, and to track your local bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App from https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/stagecoachbusapp.