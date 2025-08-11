Cracks in key road near Louth lead to closure and emergency repairs

A key road near Louth has had to be closed for safety reasons after cracks appeared in the surface because of this year’s heatwaves.

The round-the-clock closure was put in place at the A1031 in Saltfleetby after subsidence was discovered, leading to “a rapid deterioration” in the state of the road.

A signed diversion route was installed for traffic in both directions, via the A16 around Louth and the B1200 through Manby.

The road will only reopen after emergency repair works have been completed, which is expected to be in late August.

The A1031 at Saltfleetby has had to be closed after cracks appeared in the road surface, necessitating emergency repairs. (PHOTO BY: Lincolnshire County Council)

Lincolnshire County Council says that investigations found the cause of the subsidence and cracking was this summer’s hot weather.

A spokesperson said: “The edge of the carriageway had failed as a result of drought damage and underground movement, caused by a sustained period of dry weather.”

Jonathan Evans, head of the council’s highways client team, explained: “As part of our monthly safety inspection, the team has been monitoring this section of carriageway.

"However, over the past two weeks, the road has quickly deteriorated and cracks have opened up, stretching for nearly 100 metres and up to 50 millimetres in width.

“In addition to the worst 100-metre section, we’ve observed a similar pattern for more than a quarter of a mile, heading south-easterly from the junction with Grayfleet Bank.

“As a result of this rapid deterioration, we’ve closed the road to ensure the safety of drivers, cyclists and other road users.

"I want to stress the importance of this closure because these cracks and voids are not safe to drive over and could cause harm and/or damage.

“We are on site this week to repair the worst areas so we can make the road safe and get it reopened as soon as possible.

"Once the road is reopened, we’ll begin working on plans to carry out a full road reconstruction project to address the challenging ground conditions here.

"We expect to carry out this bigger project within the next couple of years.

“I want to thank anyone affected for their patience while we work to get this section of road reopened in the coming weeks.”