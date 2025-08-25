Holiday retreat in Woodhall Spa named one of best getaway destinations in UK

A popular staycation destination in Woodhall Spa has been confirmed as one of the best places for a holiday break in the UK.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the company that runs Bainland Lodge Retreats has received nominations in three categories in the British Travel Awards for 2025.

Those categories are best company for UK parks and lodges holidays, best company for UK short breaks and best company for UK family holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jubilant James Trafford, who is estate manager at Bainland, said: “It is such an honour to receive prestigious nominations in three categories.

One of the picturesque lakeside lodges at Bainland Lodge Retreats in Woodhall Spa.

"This recognition is a true testament to the amazing work and dedication of our entire team, which goes above and beyond to create an unforgettable experience for our guests.

"We’re incredibly proud that Bainland Lodge Retreats has been recognised nationally as one of the top accommodations in the UK.

"We are excited to continue enhancing our offering, welcoming new and returning guests and showcasing the very best of what Lincolnshire has to offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 1999, Bainland Lodge Retreats is a picture-perfect, lakeside lodge retreat, offering laid-back country comfort, nestled in the heart of Woodhall Spa.

Designed to be more than just a getaway, each of its luxury lodges or family villas offers a private garden or an enclosed veranda, providing secluded space for relaxation.

Bainland also has sustainability at its core, aiming to protect and enhance the beautiful landscape.

Its range of holidays range from romantic retreats and family escapes to group stays and glamping holidays, with dog-friendly and mobility-friendly packages available too.