Joanne Hubbert (Left) receives her duck travel challenge prizes from Linda Radford of the 2Aspire Multiply Project.

Sleaford Library invited staff and customers to join in a challenge over the summer to see who could travel the most with a little rubber duck.

Lincolnshire County Council’s 2Aspire Multiply Project worked in partnership with GLL which runs the county library service to set a summer travelling challenge for users of all 14 main libraries in the county.

Linda Radford from the project said people were supplied with a little rubber duck and asked to record and add up all the miles travelled with it, taking photos of locations visited.

She said: “We had lots of photos and videos too.

"We ended up with seven winners from Louth in the north to Long Sutton in south of the county.

"The Multiply Project is about supporting adults to improve their everyday maths skills and the competition was open to anyone, visiting any of the libraries. It was so diverse.”

She said they gave out 300 ducks - the furthest travelled duck went to Australia, while another went with a family to Chicago. However another family simply travelled from Horncastle to various events and locations in Lincolnshire.

Among the seven winners was Joanne Hubbert, of Sleaford, who travelled with her duck to Kent on two occasions and she was presented at Sleaford library by Linda with her winning prizes of sweets, a drinking mug and a book token.

Linda said: “It was really rewarding to see how much effort people had put in.”

Since then the project has run a Lego building challenge and this will be followed by a lifelong learning week with details on the 2Aspire website.