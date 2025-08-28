Lincolnshire couple’s journey around the world – by land and sea

We’re Rosie and Alex, and for the past five months we’ve been travelling the globe entirely without flying – crossing borders by train, bus and ship, from Thailand to Cambodia, Vietnam, China, Korea, Japan, across the Pacific Ocean, through the USA and Canada, over the Atlantic, and finally back to the UK.

Our bags weigh about 12–15kg each – which is frankly heroic when you’re climbing up mountain paths or cramming yourself into an overnight bus.

Why no flying? Partly environmental: aviation accounts for around 2.5% of global CO₂ emissions, and avoiding planes is one of the most effective ways to cut an individual’s travel footprint. But it’s also about curiosity.

Slow travel lets us experience the psychology, development, and daily lives of the people we meet. A long train ride isn’t just transport – it’s a window into a country’s habits, conversations, and quirks. Sometimes it’s overbearing security checks in Chinese stations, sometimes it’s three sleepless days on an Amtrak seat next to a man inexplicably dressed as a Ghostbuster.

In just five months we’ve:

Slept in 51 different beds (with varying mattress quality).

Averaged £14 per night on accommodation.

Spent about £20 a day on food (sometimes delicious, sometimes unidentifiable).

Travelled 32,000km at about £0.08 per kilometre in transport costs alone.

Crossed 3 continents, 17 time zones, 2 oceans, 9 countries, and used 26 modes of transport – from tuk-tuks and bullet trains to coconut boats, cable cars, and gigantic commercial ships.

Trains have defined our journey: from China and Japan’s astonishingly efficient bullet trains to Vietnam’s colourful, family-filled sleepers, to America’s lumbering Amtrak services where cars feel almost mandatory. We’ve learned to love both the elegant sleeper cabins and the punishing upright seats. They shape the story as much as the destinations.

Small victories have mattered too. We can now proudly say we’ve mastered both squat toilets in Southeast Asia and the space-age, button-laden loos of Japan. One teaches balance and humility, the other serenades you with classical music while you sit.

We’ve hiked Zhangjiajie Forest Park in China (the landscape that inspired the floating mountains of Avatar), joined monks for a silent retreat in a Buddhist monastery, explored caves in Vietnam, and celebrated birthdays in unusual places.

We’ve also stood at UNESCO World Heritage sites across the globe, each one a reminder of the depth of human history and creativity. The beauty outweighs the mishaps: shoes ruined by monsoon rain, “vegetarian” meals served with bonus meat, or that time we had to borrow footwear to keep going.

Travel at ground level forces you to confront history as well as scenery. We stood at the DMZ in Korea, where the divide is still palpable. In Cambodia we walked through the killing fields and saw the destructive legacy of the Khmer Rouge. In Vietnam, the American War’s scars remain raw. And in Hiroshima, rebuilt after the atomic bomb, we found gentleness and peace. All these events remain within living memory, shaping the cultures we pass through.

The journey hasn’t been without detours. In fact, one of the biggest considerations was simply where it was possible to go. Travelling west from Southeast Asia was not viable – with Myanmar closed, Russia at war, the Middle East unstable, and the crisis around the Suez Canal after Israel’s war on Gaza.

Geography and politics made eastbound the only realistic option. And now, even that original border crossing between Thailand and Cambodia is closed, showing how fast things can change.

What’s next? From the UK we’ll head to the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Spain, then down to Morocco, Namibia and South Africa, before turning east again towards Mauritius, Réunion, Singapore, Malaysia, and eventually back to Thailand. By then, we’ll have circled the globe – around 55,000km – without wings.

And while the world has been astonishing, it has also inspired us to look closer to home. In between oceans and continents, we’ve explored Britain with fresh eyes: ancient cities like Oxford, small village market towns, the Cotswolds, and beyond. Sometimes you don’t need to go far to feel like an adventurer.

Along the way, we’ve also been testing products for eco-friendly and adventure-minded brands, showing how gear holds up in real conditions. From rucksacks on mountain trails to water filters in rural Cambodia, we’re keen to share what really works.

We believe travel doesn’t have to be rushed or wasteful. If anything, it’s the opposite: slowing down, looking around, learning history, and giving yourself time to be changed by the cultures and landscapes you pass through.

You can follow our journey – and maybe laugh at our bus stories – on Facebook and Instagram at Flamboyant & Bulky Adventures, or sign up to our newsletter on Mailchimp for longer travel stories.

For now, we're settled in Louth, Lincolnshire preparing for the next leg of our circumnavigation and soaking up the familiarity of home before plunging back into the backpacking life.

Because sometimes the best way to see the world isn’t 30,000 feet above it – it’s at ground level, bullet trains, squat toilets, UNESCO sites and soggy shoes included.

