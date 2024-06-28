Lincs Armed Forces and Veterans to receive free bus travel this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Serving and former military heroes in Stamford and Spalding will be able to take advantage of free travel on local buses as Stagecoach East announced that it would offer to carry them for free this Armed Forces Weekend.

The region’s largest bus operator will give free travel to military and ex-military personnel on this Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th June.

This is part of Stagecoach’s national campaign, which will mean that anyone across the UK wearing their uniform, or with a military ID, veteran’s card, medal or veteran's badge can take the bus for free over the weekend.

Veterans are supported at Stagecoach by the employee-led Veterans Network. The network was launched to allow Stagecoach colleagues to come together as one voice to make change, raise awareness, help influence business decisions and introduce new ways of working to make the company even stronger.

Stagecoach has also been a member of the Armed Forces Covenant since March 2015. Recently, the operator was awarded Silver by the Armed Forces covenant for its commitment to the community. The Covenant recognises the value of serving personnel, regular and reservists, veterans and military families to both the country and businesses across the country.