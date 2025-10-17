Man found with serious injuries on A16 near Boston sadly dies - police appeal for information

Lincolnshire Police news.

A man who was found with serious injuries on the A16 Sibsey Road, near Boston, this morning (Friday, October 17), has sadly died, police have said.

Lincolnshire Police believe that the man – a 53-year-old – was hit, as a pedestrian, by a vehicle.

The force says it has not yet traced a vehicle or a driver in connection with the matter.

The incident was reported shortly before 4.30am.

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing urgently for anyone who was on the A16 Sibsey Road between Pilleys Lane, just outside Boston, and the Post Office at Sibsey, between the hours of 3.53am and 4.25am.

“We have spoken with the witnesses who found the man, conducted house-to-house enquiries and are reviewing any CCTV in the area that may have captured the vehicle.”

Investigating officer Det Sgt Emma Ward added: “It’s vital that we have all the information available that could help us find the driver and vehicle involved.

“This is a tragic outcome and our investigation will be meticulous and thorough in order to piece together exactly what has happened, for the man who has lost his life and for his family.

“So please, if you have any information or potential footage, get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via 101 or email [email protected], with incident reference number 47 of October 17.

