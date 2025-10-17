Police appeal for information after man found with serious injuries on the A16 near Boston - road remains closed

Lincolnshire Police news.

Police are appealing for information after a man was found with serious injuries on the A16 Sibsey Road, near Boston, this morning (Friday, October 17).

Lincolnshire Police said it believes the man is a pedestrian who has been hit by a vehicle that has not stopped at the scene.

The incident was reported to the force shortly before 4.30am.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “If you were in the area prior to the time this incident was reported, please contact us if you have dash cam footage, or if you witnessed anything that might help our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via 101 or email [email protected], with incident reference number 47 of October 17.

Diversions remain in place while police examine the scene – Pilleys Lane to the south and Willows Lane to the north.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A major road near Boston has been closed following a collision this morning (Friday, October 17), police have warned.

At about 6.50am, Lincolnshire Police advised that the A16 Sibsey Road was closed in the area of Pilgrim Hospital as a result of the incident.

The collision was reported to the force just after 4.30am, it said.

A spokesman said: “If possible, please avoid the area as traffic will start to build up around rush hour.”

Diversions are in place – Pilleys Lane to the south and Willows Lane to the north.