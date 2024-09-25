Railway customers to get free wifi on stations in Lincolnshire

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 25th Sep 2024, 15:59 BST
Free wifi services are being rolled out at stations in Lincolnshire by EMR.Free wifi services are being rolled out at stations in Lincolnshire by EMR.
Free wifi services are being rolled out at stations in Lincolnshire by EMR.
Railway stations across Lincolnshire are among 97 across the region to offer free wifi access to customers.

East Midlands Railways (EMR) is to install new free Wi-Fi at 97 stations across the region it serves – benefiting its Intercity, Regional and Connect customers.

The Wi-Fi upgrade, which is currently being rolled out, will allow customers to quickly and easily access data and get online with their mobiles, tablets and laptops without any charge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Customers can access the free Wi-Fi by launching their browser and following the instructions on the EMR landing page. The service also features 'Friendly Wi-Fi' to filter illegal or harmful content, to help protect children and families.

EMR promoting their new wifi service at their stations.EMR promoting their new wifi service at their stations.
EMR promoting their new wifi service at their stations.

Philippa Cresswell, Customer Service Director at East Midlands Railway, said: “Be it for work or leisure, we understand how important it is for our customers to stay connected while they are on the move. That is why we’re excited about this project and the advantages it will provide when people choose to use our services - especially for customers who might have limited money and don't want to use their mobile data.

“The free Wi-Fi will benefit customers on our Regional, InterCity and Connect services, making travelling with EMR more convenient whatever the destination.”

Stations to get the Wi-Fi service in Lincolnshire include: Ancaster, Boston, Fiskerton, Gainsborough Lea Road, Havenhouse, Heckington, Hubberts Bridge, Hykeham, Lincoln, Market Rasen, Metheringham, Rauceby, Ruskington, Skegness, Sleaford, Spalding, Stamford, Swinderby, Swineshead, Thorpe Culvert and Wainfleet.

Related topics:EMR

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.