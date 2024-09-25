Free wifi services are being rolled out at stations in Lincolnshire by EMR.

Railway stations across Lincolnshire are among 97 across the region to offer free wifi access to customers.

East Midlands Railways (EMR) is to install new free Wi-Fi at 97 stations across the region it serves – benefiting its Intercity, Regional and Connect customers.

The Wi-Fi upgrade, which is currently being rolled out, will allow customers to quickly and easily access data and get online with their mobiles, tablets and laptops without any charge.

Customers can access the free Wi-Fi by launching their browser and following the instructions on the EMR landing page. The service also features 'Friendly Wi-Fi' to filter illegal or harmful content, to help protect children and families.

EMR promoting their new wifi service at their stations.

Philippa Cresswell, Customer Service Director at East Midlands Railway, said: “Be it for work or leisure, we understand how important it is for our customers to stay connected while they are on the move. That is why we’re excited about this project and the advantages it will provide when people choose to use our services - especially for customers who might have limited money and don't want to use their mobile data.

“The free Wi-Fi will benefit customers on our Regional, InterCity and Connect services, making travelling with EMR more convenient whatever the destination.”

Stations to get the Wi-Fi service in Lincolnshire include: Ancaster, Boston, Fiskerton, Gainsborough Lea Road, Havenhouse, Heckington, Hubberts Bridge, Hykeham, Lincoln, Market Rasen, Metheringham, Rauceby, Ruskington, Skegness, Sleaford, Spalding, Stamford, Swinderby, Swineshead, Thorpe Culvert and Wainfleet.