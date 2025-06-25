Stagecoach East Midlands supports Armed Forces Day 2025 with free travel for military, veterans and cadets travelling to events

Lincolnshire bus operator, Stagecoach East Midlands is proud to support Armed Forces Day 2025 by offering free bus travel to serving military, veterans, and cadets across its network during the Armed Forces Day weekend from Friday 27 to Sunday 29 June.

The initiative covers all Stagecoach East Midlands local bus services, allowing members of the Armed Forces community to travel for free to parades, ceremonies and community events around the region.

To access free travel:

- Serving military should wear uniform or show a valid military ID.

- Veterans can present a veterans’ badge or military medal.

The gesture forms part of Stagecoach’s ongoing nationwide commitment to recognising and supporting the Armed Forces. The company also provides free travel on Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday each year, in honour of those who have served.

Stagecoach is a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant and continues to grow its internal Veterans Network, a colleague-led group that supports service leavers, veterans, reservists and military families within the business.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director for Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “We’re incredibly proud to support Armed Forces Day and recognise the important contributions of those who serve and have served. Providing free travel across the region is a small gesture to show our appreciation and help people attend local events to honour the Armed Forces community. We’re also committed to being a supportive and inclusive employer for veterans and service families.”

Locally, the celebrations of Armed Forces Weekend in Cleethorpes will mean changes to local bus services from Friday 27 June to Sunday 29 June.

New Park and Ride

New for this year, Park and Ride facilities, with drop off at the Cleethorpes Memorial Hall, will be in place with special buses servicing them. These will run from Grimsby Institute (postcode: DN34 5BQ) and at Origin Way on Europarc (postcode: DN37 9TZ) - the Europarc Park and Ride will start from 9.00am and car parks will close at midnight each day.

Buses from these sites will be from the existing stops on the main roads.

X20 - Europarc Park and Ride

Friday - up to every 20 minutes from 3.00pm until 6.00pm then up to every 30 minutes until midnight.

Saturday - up to every 10 minutes from 9.00am until 7.00pm, with some buses being as frequent as every 8 minutes, then up to every 15 minutes until midnight.

Sunday - up to every 20 minutes from 9.00am until 1.00pm then up to every 30 minutes until 2.00pm then up to every 20 minutes up to 6.00pm.

The X20 will run as an Express service only serving Europarc and Riby Square (Orwell Street Park and Ride).

3A - Grimsby Institute Park and Ride

Saturday - up to every 15 minutes during peak times and up to every 20 minutes in off-peak times.

At Cleethorpes, buses to Europarc (Service no X20) will pick up at Memorial Hall on Grimsby Road, and buses to GIFHE (Service no 3) will pick up at Memorial Hall on Clee Road.

All local services will also be picking up and dropping off at Memorial Hall on Clee Road.

Additional out of town parking will be signposted at Orwell Street (DN31 3HB), Clee Fields (DN32 9SW) and Toll Bar (DN36 4RZ), these are serviced by the regular bus service.

Park and Ride buses will be in operation from 4.00pm on Friday to close of Sunday. A single journey fare will be £1.50. But get together with some friends or family, and you can get a group ticket for up to 5 people of any age for just £8 (unlimited travel throughout the day for everyone in the group as long as they travel together). Concessions are still in operation.

Regular services

Diversions will affect Alexandra Road, Sea Road, High Street and Kingsway in Cleethorpes on Services 3, 4, 6, 8, 9, 10, 12, 17, 20 and 45. Drivers will do their best to keep your service on time, however, diversions and volume of additional traffic may cause delays.

Bus stops on Alexandra Road, Sea Road, High Street, Knoll Street and Kingsway will not be served.

All local services will pick up and drop off at the Memorial Hall on Clee Road.

Friday 27th June 2025, 0600 until 1459

Services will be diverting via St Peters Avenue, Highgate, Trinity Road, Taylors Avenue, Queens Parade and Kingsway.

Friday 27th June 2025, 1500 until 2359

Services will be diverting via St Peters Avenue, Highgate, Trinity Road, Taylors Avenue and Chichester Road.

Saturday 28th June 2025, all day

Services will be diverting via Clee Road, Beacon Avenue, Trinity Road, Taylors Avenue, Queens Parade and Kingsway.

Sunday 29th June 2025, all day

Services will be diverting via St Peters Avenue, Highgate, Trinity Road, Taylors Avenue, Queens Parade and Kingsway.

Further details are available at: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east-midlands/grimsby-services