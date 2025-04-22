The Packhorse has 16 bedrooms.

Just a short drive from Newmarket, the home of horseracing, this 17th century coaching inn is perfect for a getaway all year round

Overlooking an idyllic village green at the rural heart of English horse racing sits The Packhorse Inn, a refined countryside escape alive with history, awash with quintessential charm.

Once a traditional 17th century coaching inn, now the newly-refurbished cornerstone of the tranquil Moulton community, if your dream getaway is a symphony of bygone charms, cosy crackling fires and atmospheric modern finesse, this sleek retreat is your odds-on favourite for a truly memorable stay.

A beautiful blend of exposed brickwork, beamed ceilings, soft lighting and rustic warmth, the welcoming Inn enchants with a dash of old-world wonder, a splash of elegance and the trademark spirit of The Chestnut Group.

The parade ring at Newmarket Racecourse (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

A stone’s throw from world-famous Newmarket races, stables and gallops, and a firm favourite for fabulous food, sociability, convenience and class, you can stay, dine and unwind long after the last winner passes the post.

Originally The Chestnut Group’s founding inspiration, now an ingeniously renovated five-star hotel, thriving pub and AA-accredited dining venue, every inch of The Packhorse Inn’s inspirational transformation champions exceeding guest expectation.

Uncompromising on comfort, each of its 16 luxurious guest rooms is an intimate home from home, with four bedrooms in the main building, four in the courtyard and eight in a striking barn conversion to the rear.

From a Small King bedchamber with pretty garden views, to the dramatic high ceilings, chandelier and tub-for-two of the Luxury King Warren room, you can choose classic coziness, pampering elegance, or somewhere extra special in between.

The Packhorse's luxurious guest rooms are an intimate home from home.

For guests bringing dogs, four Medium King rooms with rejuvenating rainfall showers open onto the courtyard, whilst the new-build barn houses Scandinavian-style Large King rooms which are perfectly pooch-friendly and can be twinned on request.

Add to this an exquisite Extra Large King option, with walk-in shower and oceans of space, the gorgeous Plantation room with magnificent mirrors and village green views, and the Luxury King Primrose showcasing stone bath and antique splendour, and – like a day at the races – you’ll struggle to pick your favourite.

Just three miles from vibrant Newmarket and a 10-minute car ride from the races, picture book Moulton blends striking architecture, thatched cottages and criss-cross country walks with historic must-sees, including the majestic 15th-century Packhorse Bridge spanning the River Kennett and the National Horse Racing Museum.

Newmarket Races

The Packhorse is renowned for regionally-inspired dishes with an artisan twist and fresh, home-grown appeal.

One of the most prestigious racing venues in the world, nothing beats the buzz of an effervescent Newmarket meeting for a fast, thrilling spectacle on the flat. From the roar of the crowd and the adrenaline of the chase, to sun-kissed picnics and exciting live music, whether you’re a racing novice or a seasoned punter following form, the vibe is infectious and the experience unforgettable.

Premier, Grandstand & Paddock or the Garden Enclosures are ideal for atmosphere, whilst hospitality packages, private boxes and the Trackside Pavilion offer a distinctly VIP experience – but whatever your preference, the uplifting Newmarket effect is just the ticket for a fun, unforgettable day out.

Dining at The Packhorse

After all the excitement of a flutter, a delicious dining experience in the dimly-lit ambiance of the Inn’s restaurant is a fitting nightcap for the sport of Kings. Effortlessly atmospheric, admirably attentive, whether the mood is chic evening a la carte, a casual lunchtime bite or a hearty full English to fuel the day, The Packhorse is renowned for regionally-inspired dishes with an artisan twist and fresh, home-grown appeal.

The rustic ambiance of The Packhorse's bar and restaurant

Enjoy connoisseur wine pairings, real craft beers and masterfully-mixed cocktails in the rustic ambiance of the bar and restaurant, or deliciously al fresco in the vibrant, parasol-dotted courtyard as you celebrate race day, staycation or romantic getaway your way, before retiring to a restful night’s sleep in true Packhorse Style.

Double bedrooms at The Packhorse Inn are available from £140 per night and include breakfast. To book, visit www.thepackhorseinn.com or call 01638 751818