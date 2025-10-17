Stretch of A16 near Boston closed following collision, police warn

Lincolnshire Police news.

A major road near Boston has been closed following a collision this morning (Friday, October 17), police have warned.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At about 6.50am, Lincolnshire Police advised that the A16 Sibsey Road was closed in the area of Pilgrim Hospital as a result of the incident.

The collision was reported to the force just after 4.30am, it said.

A spokesman said: “If possible, please avoid the area as traffic will start to build up around rush hour.”

Diversions are in place – Pilleys Lane to the south and Willows Lane to the north.