Stretch of A16 near Boston closed following collision, police warn
A major road near Boston has been closed following a collision this morning (Friday, October 17), police have warned.
At about 6.50am, Lincolnshire Police advised that the A16 Sibsey Road was closed in the area of Pilgrim Hospital as a result of the incident.
The collision was reported to the force just after 4.30am, it said.
A spokesman said: “If possible, please avoid the area as traffic will start to build up around rush hour.”
Diversions are in place – Pilleys Lane to the south and Willows Lane to the north.