Stretch of A16 near Boston closed following collision, police warn

By David Seymour
Published 17th Oct 2025, 07:48 BST
Lincolnshire Police news.placeholder image
Lincolnshire Police news.
A major road near Boston has been closed following a collision this morning (Friday, October 17), police have warned.

At about 6.50am, Lincolnshire Police advised that the A16 Sibsey Road was closed in the area of Pilgrim Hospital as a result of the incident.

The collision was reported to the force just after 4.30am, it said.

A spokesman said: “If possible, please avoid the area as traffic will start to build up around rush hour.”

Diversions are in place – Pilleys Lane to the south and Willows Lane to the north.

Related topics:Diversions
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice