Train operator launches children's book to celebrate 200 years of rail and World Book Day
The book follows the journey of Miles, a young adventurer who travels across EMR's network, visiting stations, heritage railway locations, and sites of historical significance, including some in Lincolnshire, such as Heckington Windmill and Skegness on the Poacher Line.
Designed to engage and educate young readers about the rich history of the railway, the book is part of EMR’s efforts to mark Railway 200 - a year-long, nationwide, partnership-led campaign to celebrate 200 years of the modern railway and inspire a new generation of young pioneering talent to pursue a career in rail.
To ensure the widest possible reach, EMR is distributing 6,000 copies of the storybook to more than 70 schools across its network. It is also making the book available to download from March 6.
To bring the book to life, EMR employees will be hosting over 25 live readings at primary schools and educational organisations across the East Midlands network on World Book Day.
These events will reach over 2,000 Key Stage 2 pupils on the day, with total engagement expected to reach 6,000 children throughout the campaign.
Every pupil attending the readings will receive their own copy of An Adventure Through Railway Past, along with a special 50 per cent off voucher for travel for up to two adults and two children on EMR services throughout 2025 (valid on Advance Purchase fares).
Will Rogers, Managing Director of East Midlands Railway, said: "This project is about inspiring the next generation to appreciate the history and significance of rail travel while also making reading accessible and engaging for all children. By working closely with schools, charities, and organisations, we aim to ensure that as many young people as possible can benefit from this initiative.”
Emma Roberts, programme manager for Railway 200, said: “It’s fabulous that East Midlands Railway is contributing to rail’s 200th anniversary celebrations with such gusto and imagination. And it’s so fitting that this amazing and inclusive children’s book is being launched on World Book Day.
"We hope that, by following Miles’s adventures, children will not only learn about the rich heritage of the railway but also consider what it would be like to develop a career in an industry that’s going places.”
EMR is also collaborating with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) and Sight Loss Sheffield to produce a braille version of the book.
Rob Grant, RNIB's Enterprise Account Manager, said: "RNIB is delighted to have worked with East Midlands Railway in supporting the 200th anniversary of the modern railway that coincides with our own celebrations of the 200th anniversary of the invention of braille.
"Both railway transport and braille have done so much to enable blind and partially sighted people to succeed in and enjoy their lives. We are hugely pleased and excited that braille versions of the anniversary book have been created so that blind customers can enjoy reading about the fascinating history of East Midlands Railway and locations and tourist sites across the network."
For more information about An Adventure Through Railway Past and EMR’s World Book Day celebrations, visit https://www.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/railway200
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.