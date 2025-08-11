Tui's Sand Shaker gets kids sand free in seconds: New gadget set to transform family beach trips

TUI has unveiled an innovative gadget set to redefine the beach experience for Brits called the 'Sand Shaker'. The revolutionary tremor technology platforms are designed to tackle even the toughest sandy stowaways and are currently being beach tested by TUI. Users simply need to step on and shake it off!

Gone are the days of fighting with stubborn grains and finding sand in your suitcase days later, in just a few short seconds sand will get shaken out of every crevice leaving you free to head home without taking half the beach with you.

The game-changing innovation comes as new research from TUI reveals we’re a nation of beach holiday lovers – topping the chart as our favourite kind of getaway. Yet, despite our love of days by the sea, over half (54%) of us dread having to clean up sand and over a third (35%) say sand is more trouble than it’s worth.

So, it’s no surprise that sand has been voted as one of the top annoyances of a beach holiday. More than half (56%) of Brits revealed they would go to the beach more often if they could avoid bringing sand home, and nearly one in three (29%) say sand getting in their food was the worst part of their holiday. And at the end of trips to the beach, families are spending nearly 15 minutes clearing away sand and over one in ten (13%) spending over half an hour on the task.

The groundbreaking prototype will come as a huge relief to the millions of families stressed by post-beach mess. TUI’s research revealed almost three quarters (74%) long for a more convenient way to banish the sand and, despite their efforts, almost half (49%) admitted no matter what they did, they could never fully get rid of it. In fact, a shocking 40% of families even confessed to giving up and discarding items after a beach trip as they were too sandy to clean.

The Sand Shaker is being tested this summer to help British families return from their beach trips with just happy memories. Almost half (44%) admitted to still finding sand more than three days after their visit in annoying places including swimming short pockets (26%), kids’ ears (14%) and even in nappies (8%).

Neil Swanson, Managing Director of TUI UK and Ireland said: “When we found that the most wonderful family day out frequently ends with the most frustrating family clean up, we knew we had to do shake things up - quite literally. Sand should only be found on the beach and not in clothes, suitcases, or beds, days and sometimes weeks after a holiday. The Sand Shaker will allow our customers to have their day at the beach and come home sand free. It’s one small step for TUI, and a giant leap for parents".

