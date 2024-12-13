Two Skegness holiday parks win top tourism awards

Two Skegness holiday parks have been presented with top regional tourism awards by UK holiday giant Hoseasons.

Addlethorpe Golf and Country Club was crowned Best Lodge Escape destination in the East of England at the staycation specialist’s 18th annual Awards – a celebration of the holiday parks, lodge resorts and boating locations in the company’s UK portfolio that have achieved the highest scores in independent guest satisfaction surveys throughout the 2024 season.

North Shore Holiday Park also triumphed on the night, picking up the award for Best Family Fun destination in the East of England for the second year in a row.

Commenting after the awards were announced during a ceremony at the Hilton Metropole, in Birmingham Lynda Silvester, Company Director of Coastfields Leisure – the parent company of Addlethorpe Golf and Country Club and North Shore Holiday Park said: “This is a fantastic result for everyone who works so hard to make sure our guests have the best possible experience when they stay with us. We are very aware that they place an enormous amount of faith in us when they choose where to go on holiday, so it’s great to know we’re getting it right.”

David Honman, Business Manager at Coastfields Leisure – the parent company of Addlethorpe Golf and Country Club (L), Victoria Spence, Bookings Manager at Coastfields Leisure (centre left) and Lloyd Silvester, Managing Director of Coastfields Leisure (R) receive the park’s award from Gemma Brown, General Manager of Hoseasons (centre right).

Addlethorpe Golf and Country Club is part of Hoseasons’ Autograph collection – a collection of luxurious hot-tub lodge locations across the UK, these beautifully appointed places to stay are perfect for couples looking for an indulgent short break in breathtaking surroundings.

Speaking after presenting the award in front of more than 600 operators, industry suppliers and members of the Hoseasons team, Gemma Brown, General Manager at Hoseasons, said: "These locations continually go above and beyond to delight our guests. Their commitment and hard work have led to impressive review scores this year – a key factor for most holidaymakers when choosing where to stay. We are grateful for their continuing partnership in this our 80th year and wish them all the best for another successful season in 2025.”