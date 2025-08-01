Upgrades to Castle Line welcomed by local commuters

Lincoln train station

Commuters travelling between Nottingham, Newark and Lincoln have outlined their support for proposed upgrades to the Castle Line that would see faster trains along the route.

The route is a critical east-west link between Nottingham and Lincoln, serving a number of urban and rural areas. The line plays a critical role in connecting suburban and rural communities with the cities on either end of the line. But currently, only 10% of trips between these two cities are made by train.

The proposed upgrades, put forward to the Department for Transport by Midlands Connect, aim to increase train speeds along the route from a typical 50mph to 75mph, improving journey times, making rail travel more attractive and reducing reliance on cars.

Midlands Connect say that by improving connectivity along the route, the Castle Line could drive economic development, promote more sustainable travel and foster social mobility along the route, helping to address areas of deprivation. It is estimated that the project would cost £18 million and deliver a £2 return in regional benefits for every £1 invested.

Midlands Connect recently visited platforms on the route and spoke with commuters at rush hour about the proposed upgrades and how they would be impacted.

James Naish, MP for Rushcliffe and Chair of the East Midlands All Party Political Group, outlined his support for the plans: “I strongly support Midlands Connect’s outline business case for funding to improve the Castle Line between Nottingham and Lincoln, allowing for faster and more frequent trains along the route. The Castle Line is a critical local line, connecting many suburban and rural communities to jobs, services, and opportunities in both major cities.

“Nottingham and Lincoln are fantastic cities, homes to a diverse range of businesses and excellent universities. By better connecting them to the local communities in between, we can help to improve social mobility and drive forwards economic growth while promoting more sustainable transport choices.

“I fully back this proposal.”

Commenting on the publication of the report, Maria Machancoses, CEO of Midlands Connect, said: “Improvements to this corridor between Nottingham and Lincoln will make life easier for businesses, communities, and visitors to this area. The scheme will tackle the slow and infrequent rail services which have resulted in relatively few journeys being made by train.

“The need for sustainable transport solutions is greater than ever before. This project represents the first step in attracting more passengers to use the trains, to allow further improvements in the future.

“Midlands Connect is committed to making the case for this strategic investment to boost the economy in the Midlands and improve links between these two great cities.”

Commuters raised concerns that the current rail provision between Lincoln and Nottingham is presenting a challenge to accessing employment across both cities. Midlands Connect has said that the improvements would help to increase access to jobs and address social mobility in the rural and suburban locations along the route.

Midlands Connect continue to champion the upgrades to the line, with commuters along the route echoing the sentiment of the local tourism industry who also backed the proposals in October 2024.