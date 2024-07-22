This video More videos

Watch as 10,000 anti-mass tourism protesters march the streets of Palma, Majorca - holding placards reading, “Tourists go home”.

Video shows the moment 10,000 demonstrators took to the streets in Palma, Majorca on July 21 in a protest against mass tourism.

The protesters marched through the streets of the capital, chanting and holding placards reading, “Tourists go home” and “We used to have a life”.

The Majorca Daily Bulletin reported that several luxury estate agents had been spray-painted with the message: “No more real estate, no more speculation”, with some sources suggesting that the graffiti was timed to coincide with the protest.

The protest was organised by 80 groups who want limits on tourism in the Balearic Islands. Spain's National Institute of statistics says 14.4 million foreign tourists visited the Balearic Islands last year.