Attempted break-in with electric saw gets foiled by police after CCTV caught burglar in the act
A man has been jailed after police caught him red-handed trying to break into a business with an electric saw. Ian Shakespeare was spotted on neighbouring CCTV cameras (click to play above) trying to force his way through a gate to the premises in Salisbury Street.
Officers were called to the scene around 5.10am on Sunday (18 August) and arrived within minutes. He fled from the scene on a bicycle but was quickly tracked down by officers in Cobden Street and arrested. A number of items including a saw, which had clearly just been used, a wooden pole and a glove were discovered close by.
Shakespeare was charged and appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday (19 August) where he was jailed for a total of six months.
The 43-year-old, of Prestwick Close, Nottingham, had pleaded guilty to attempted burglary. Police Constable Roger Weir, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We take reports of break-ins at businesses very seriously. No one deserves to arrive for a shift and discover their place of work has been burgled. Officers were swiftly at the scene and should be commended for preventing any items being taken and tracking down Shakespeare after a foot chase. I’m pleased he has been quickly sent to jail only one day after the offence took place.”
