Clubbers go wild as nightclub DJ proposes to girlfriend during his set and she said yes
Video (click to play above) shows the beautiful moment when dance DJ Carl Andrew cut the music during a nightclub set and proposed to his girlfriend Claire Seager. IN the clip above, Carl, is seen going down on one knee at the Remedy nightspot, in Burnley, where he’s been a regular DJ for the past decade.
“I nearly lost my composure when it came to it, and everything I had planned to say went right out of my head,” said Carl. “I thought of so many extravagant and romantic ways I could have proposed, but it just seemed right to do it here at Remedy. This is like my second home and the people here are like family to me.”
Remedy owners Madge Nawaz and Gaz Ali, and all the staff at the bar were in on the secret, and when Claire accepted Carl’s proposal everyone went wild clapping and cheering. Claire said: “I hadn’t planned to go out on Saturday and I popped out for a quiet drink with some friends and of course, we ended up at Remedy.
“It really was the perfect place for Carl to propose as the place means a lot to both of us. The couple met when Carl was the DJ for Claire’s 40th birthday party at Lowerhouse Cricket Club last year. After that they kept bumping into each other on night’s out and became friends. Romance soon blossomed and they became ‘official’ at Christmas.
Carl, who has a daughter Nancy (nine) and Claire, who is mum to Oliver (13) and 18-year-old Amelia are now planning to tie the knot in 2026 in a church wedding. Claire said: “We both said that neither of us wanted to get married but then we did talk about it and it just feels right.”
