Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch footage of colourful school road markings, introduced as part of a £350k grant for new safety measures, which parents have labelled “dangerous” due to them resembling patterns that would be on a playground: “They feel that they can jump in the spots, my daughter thought it looked like ‘Twister’ in the road."

Parents have labelled colourful school road markings “dangerous” - saying it looks like a playground or a game of 'Twister'.

The new markings, made of shapes including triangles, circles and different designs, are designed to slow drivers down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frome Town Council used a £350,000 grant from the Department for Transport to introduce several new safety measures. The town council says it contracted company Sustrans to design and carry out the work outside Oakfield Academy and Critchill School in Somerset.

“Dangerous” colourful school road markings. | Tom Wren / SWNS

Parent Craig Adams’ eight-year-old son attends Critchill School - which teaches children with additional needs.

He said: "They're round dots, they mirror a lot of the things in the playground. That can be very difficult for him to understand."

Another parent said: ''I think they are very confusing and dangerous. None of those shapes are in the Highway Code.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's like a playground. They feel that they can jump in the spots, my daughter thought it looked like ‘Twister’ in the road."

A spokesperson for Sustrans said: "Colourful street markings are a common proposal in school street designs. They alert drivers to the fact that there may be people around the street and, as part of a larger package of traffic calming measures, encourage them to slow down.

"The street markings around Frome safer school streets were created through a collaborative co-design process with the community including pupils from the local schools. Residents from the local streets helped to choose the designs."