Watch the trailer for the ‘greatest war film of all the time’.

Saving Private Ryan is streaming for free on Channel 4 for the next 19 days.

The 1998 D-Day war film, directed by Stephen Spielberg won five Academy Awards, including best director. The film has a 94% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Set in 1944 in Normandy, France during WW2, it follows a group of soldiers, led by Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks), on a mission to find Private Francis Ryan (Matt Damon) and bring him home safely after his three brothers have been killed. The film also features Tom Sizemore, Vin Diesel and Paul Giamatti.

Veterans have said the film’s depiction of the American assault on Omaha Beach was very realistic.

A landing craft approaching Omaha Beach on D-Day, June 6 1944, a scene that the film Saving Private Ryan re-created.

When is the anniversary of D-Day?

June 6 2024 will mark 80 years since D-Day - the largest seaborne invasion in history and the beginning of the liberation of Western Europe.

What events will be held in the UK to commemorate D-Day?