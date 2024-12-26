This video More videos

Heartwarming video shows how a dad makes imitation medical devices for teddy bears, to give out to sick children over Christmas.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video (click to play above) shows how Nick Hardman, 41, uses eight 3D printers to create tracheostomies, dialysis machines and hearing aids, which his volunteer teddy surgeons then stitch to cuddly toys to give to poorly youngsters.

Teddies ‘changing children’s lives’

He said the toys are designed with these alterations so disabled or ill children have toys that look "just like them". Since he started four years ago, kind-hearted Nick has made an impressive 7,480 toys for kids all over the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick and his eight volunteers are particularly busy at this time of year, but Nick says it's "amazing" to be able to make a difference to the lives of so many deserving children.

The father-of-two, from Leeds, says, in the video above: "It feels amazing - my inventions are changing children's lives. We've had such lovely feedback from families saying that their children aren't removing their hearing aids as much now that they have a teddy that also wears one.

"Knowing that there are really sick kids about to go into surgery, who feel less alone because their teddy is just like them, is so special."

Medical device teddies made with 3D printer

Nick started making different children's toys using a 3D printer and was asked by a parent to make a shunt valve toy for her child who had a brain tumour. He now makes 200 bears a month and can make almost any medical device for them including ventilators, foot splints and a walker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have also added heart surgery scars, dress them hospital gowns and each teddy even comes with a trophy.

Help explain medical procedures to sick children

Nick has recently partnered with 27 different children's hospitals across the country - providing dolls free of charge to play therapists. He has also branched out from teddies, making plastic dolls that can be sterilised and have medical attachments added.

Nick said: "We've modified the teddies and now have plastic dolls as they can be cleaned. I 3D print the equipment and they can be popped onto the dolls with screws. A few play therapists have told us that it's really helping them teach children and explain what will happen to them."

Nick's teddies cost £20 each but parents who struggle to afford one can apply to get one through Nick's 'sponsor a teddy scheme', paid for by public donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick and his volunteers then randomly select approximately 50 bears a week to go to a child that has signed up to the scheme.