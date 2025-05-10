This video More videos

A father-to-be is thrilled to have a stunning view of the Shard - rather than his neighbours’ washing, after he scooped a stunning Georgian townhouse in London worth over £4.5 million with the Omaze Million Pound House Draw.

A couple who are expecting a baby boy have won a £4.5m dream home - and say they are looking forward to a ‘secure’ future for their new family, in an inspirational video (click to play above).

Hospitality worker Roger Cana, 37, said it’s the ‘best baby present ever’ - as his wife Shalani is five months pregnant, and they had been saving for a deposit to buy their first home.

Secure future for new family

In the clip above, Roger says their futures and those of their unborn baby boy - and even their potential grandchildren - are now ‘more secure than they could have ever dreamed’ after scooping the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw. Watch as the happy couple celebrate their win.

Roger & Shalini Cana Omaze winners at their £4.5m London home | Omaze

Food and Beverage Cost Controller, Roger—who bought his £4.5 million winning entry for just £35—and his wife are expecting their first baby, a boy, in September. Now he is looking forward to ‘raising [their] son in one of the nicest areas in London’.

He said: “I’ve always considered myself quite unlucky, as I’ve never won anything before this, but I guess I can’t say that anymore.”

‘Best baby present ever’

Roger had entered every Omaze house draw in London prior to his big win in Borough. He said: “Getting married and finding out we were pregnant were very special days, but this is right up there too and it’s definitely the best baby present ever!

Omaze London house exterior | omaze

Roger moved to the UK eight years ago from Goa, India, and has worked in London since he arrived. He added: “We’re normally used to seeing the neighbour’s laundry from our back garden, but now we’ve got views of The Shard. I’d seen The Shard on TV, but now I can see it while I’m watching TV—it's crazy.”

View of The Shard

Roger and Shalini, who is from Kerala, India also banked £250,000 in prize money.

He added: “The sign on the house says ‘Take Courage’ and I believe there is a message in that for us about our future—it’s very special.”

Roger’s characterful four-bedroom townhouse has its own inimitable style to go along with its prestigious postcode, just moments from popular London locations including Borough Market, the Tate Modern and the South Bank.

As well as making Roger a multimillionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, London, raised £4.1 million for The King’s Trust.

The King’s Trust is a charity that helps young people from disadvantaged communities and those facing the greatest adversity, by supporting them to build the confidence and skills to live, learn and earn.

Omaze prize draw helps The King’s Trust

The money raised from the partnership will allow the charity to continue its work supporting young people that may not always thrive in mainstream education. Delivered across the UK, The Trust’s education programmes help young people to develop the skills they need to access job opportunities in the future.

Jonathan Townsend, Chief Executive Officer, The King’s Trust said: "We are thrilled that an incredible £4.1 million has been raised for The King's Trust by the Omaze Million Pound House Draw.

"The funds raised will be used to form The Omaze Education Fund and will support our vital work with young people in schools and alternative education settings. With The Trust's help, young people will be encouraged to build their confidence and skills, learn about the world of work and raise their aspirations.

"With the support of The Omaze Education Fund, The King's Trust will be able to take a step closer to our vision of ending youth unemployment."

The partnership with Omaze was backed by magician, King’s Trust alumni and Ambassador, Steven Frayne (formerly known as Dynamo).

This is the second time The King’s Trust has partnered with Omaze and brings the total raised by the Omaze community for the charity to £4.6 million.

James Oakes, President of Omaze, said: “Everyone at Omaze is so happy that Roger and his wife have won this incredible house in London, whilst also contributing to our huge raise for The King’s Trust, who we’ve now raised a total of £4.6 million for over two incredible partnerships.

“Omaze offers people the chance to win amazing houses, whilst also introducing charities to new audiences that they wouldn't normally reach–it’s a real win-win for entrants and our charity partners. We’re immensely proud that the Omaze Community has now raised over £89 million for good causes across the UK.”

