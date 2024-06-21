Kishorn Port Dry Dock Scotland: Watch dramatic footage as oil rig razed to the ground in controlled explosion
Footage shows the controlled demolition, which took place at Kishorn Port Limited’s dry dock facility in Strathcarron, Wester Ross, Scotland on June 13.
The rig, named the Northern Producer, was formerly an oil rig in the North Sea, north-east of Shetland. The controlled demolition took place at Kishorn Port Limited’s dry dock facility in Strathcarron, Wester Ross.
Kishorn Port Limited said: “Congratulations to the Liberty Industrial team, with the successful blow down of the Northern Producer. A great job done by all involved, with a successful outcome and the cutting up of the steel will start with immediate effect.
“The decommissioning and demolition work is being carried out at Kishorn Port Limited’s dry dock facility, situated within north-west Scotland. The dry dock provides a controlled and contained, safe environment, ideally suited to the undertaking of the demolition of floating assets and vessels, the likes of the Northern Producer.”
