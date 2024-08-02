Video shows the moment drug dealer caught with £1,000 worth of heroin and crack cocaine hidden in his pants
A drug dealer was caught in the act - with over £1k worth of Class A drugs stashed in his underwear. In an entertaining video (click to play above) police stop and searched the man, who was acting suspiciously in a known drug dealing hotspot.
Neighbourhood Support Team (NST) officers were on plain-clothed patrols in Millfield on the morning of 30 September last year in response to concerns around drug dealing in the area. Mantas Kontaimas, 23, who was in the driver’s seat, was found with five wraps of heroin in his trouser pocket, as well as £260 in cash and a phone in the car.
A strip-search in custody uncovered about £1,160 worth of heroin and crack cocaine concealed in his underpants. The passenger, a woman in her 30, had no action taken against her.
Kontaimas, of Barnstock, Bretton, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court this week where he was sentenced to 527 days in prison, suspended for 18 months, after previously admitting possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine. He must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work within the next year as well as a 25-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.
Detective Constable John Pentney, who investigated, said: “Our Neighbourhood Support Teams work incredibly hard to tackle criminality linked to drug dealing and those causing harm to our communities through organised crime and county lines.
“They were in the right place at the right time, in an area we know to be of concern to our communities and caught Kontaimas in the act.”