Watch how a brazen drug dealer runs away from his van when a cop approaches him - moments before police discover a huge stash of cannabis in the vehicle.

The unbelievable bodycam footage shows the moment a man scarpers from police as they pull him over in his van. Later in the video (click to play above), the reason for his panic can be seen, as he had three large bags filled with cannabis in the vehicle.

Shyqyri Asllani, aged 29, was driving a van on the A453, near Ratcliffe-on-Soar on Thursday 18 April this year when he was spotted by police and pulled over - as his van was linked to a fuel theft. Asllani immediately fled the vehicle and ran across nearby farmland in a bid to get away, but was soon chased down and arrested.

Shyqyri Asllani, aged 29, was found with a van filled with cannabis stashed in three large bags. | Notts Police

When police checked the van, they discovered three large bags of cannabis weighing approx. 40kg, and with a street value of around £430,000.

Asllani admitted to driving the van but said he was merely a courier who’d been paid to take the packages to another location. He later pleaded guilty to possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply and driving without insurance. Asllani, of no fixed address, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday, and was jailed for two years.