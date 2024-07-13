This video More videos

Watch as the eight men, who have been jailed for 75 years combined, run at the 19-year-old victim with weapons in front of dozens of witnesses.

Harrowing CCTV (above) shows the moment eight men with weapons chased a teenager, leaving him with multiple stab wounds in a brutal attack.

The 19-year-old victim had been to a music event on October 6 2023, when he was chased by the group afterwards. He was attacked by Prince Lhamy and Pious Adabie who struck him with weapons. The victim tried to escape but had only managed to run a short distance when he was attacked again, with more of the group joining in. Alexander Nzola, Jaiden Grant, Zachary Williams, Kennedy Ikwuemesi, Eniola Akingbesote and Hossame Madmoune either produced weapons or kicked him before they all fled.

The teenager was found in Upper Precinct in Coventry, West Midlands with serious injuries. His life was saved after members of the public and emergency services acted with speed to help him.

On July 11, at Warwick Crown Court, the following were sentenced to:

Zachary Williams, aged 19, of Paradise Street in Coventry, jailed for 22 years after being found guilty of attempted murder.

Pious Adabie, aged 20, of Cliveland Street in Birmingham, jailed for 21 years after being found guilty of attempted murder.

Prince Lhamy, aged 21 of Whitefriars Lane in Coventry, jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of wounding with intent, possession of a bladed weapon and violent disorder.

Kennedy Ikwuemesi, aged 21, of Whitefriars Lane in Coventry, jailed for four years and nine months after being found guilty of wounding and violent disorder.

Hossame Madmoune, aged 19, of no fixed address, jailed for four years and nine months after being found guilty of wounding and violent disorder.

Alexander Nzola, aged 21, of Bishop Street in Coventry, jailed for four years after being found guilty of wounding and violent disorder.

Jaiden Grant, aged 19, of Staniforth Street in Birmingham, jailed for four years after being found guilty of wounding and violent disorder.