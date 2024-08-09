This video More videos

Watch as raging flames are visible inside of the restaurant, with firefighters directing their water hoses at the blaze.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dramatic video shows the moment firefighters tackle a blaze at a long-running kosher restaurant.

The incident happened at a four-storey building, which consisted of the kosher restaurant and deli, Reubens, on Baker Street in London in the early hours of August 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The London Fire Brigade said that eight fire engines and 60 firefighters from Paddington, Soho, Euston and surrounding fire stations responded to the fire, located in a terraced building of four floors - consisting of a shop with flats above. One of the brigade’s 32m ladders was deployed to the scene as an observation tower.

The four-storey building after the fire was brought under control. | London Fire Brigade